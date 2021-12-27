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NO FEDERAL SOLUTION! - Biden Gives HOPIUM For An END To Lockdowns But It's ONLY JUST BEGUN!
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5081 views • December 27, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of President Joe Biden announcing there is no federal solution to covid19, the fake virus that has never been isolated. This is of course hopium, just like the WHO saying last year that there can be no more lockdowns, or that children shouldn't get jabbed.
This eases tensions while they plot out further restrictions. Fauci has now said that he thinks masks should be on airplanes forever and that it should be federally mandated that people be jabbed to get on a plane.
Beijing has now banned flights from LA and New York. It's like Deja vu all over again.
Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée has died of a heart attack. His most noted film Dallas Buyers Club was about people being poisoned with AIDS medication in the 80s which has a shocking connection to today's plandemic.
People are dying across the board from heart attacks and cardiologists are starting to speak out in large numbers.
It is important to understand that this is only the beginning!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of President Joe Biden announcing there is no federal solution to covid19, the fake virus that has never been isolated. This is of course hopium, just like the WHO saying last year that there can be no more lockdowns, or that children shouldn't get jabbed.
This eases tensions while they plot out further restrictions. Fauci has now said that he thinks masks should be on airplanes forever and that it should be federally mandated that people be jabbed to get on a plane.
Beijing has now banned flights from LA and New York. It's like Deja vu all over again.
Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée has died of a heart attack. His most noted film Dallas Buyers Club was about people being poisoned with AIDS medication in the 80s which has a shocking connection to today's plandemic.
People are dying across the board from heart attacks and cardiologists are starting to speak out in large numbers.
It is important to understand that this is only the beginning!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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