Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NATO Fell Into HYSTERIA┃Ukrainian Soldiers Sided With Russia & Engaged In Battle With Ukrainian Army
channel image
The Prisoner
8901 Subscribers
Shop now
402 views
Published a day ago

After the strategically important settlement of 'Maryinka' came under the control of the Russian Army, the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to crack at the seams along the entire front line. In the Bakhmut direction, the Russian army was not only able to completely capture the settlement of 'Bogdanovka' but also to enter the operational space, creating ideal conditions for itself to launch an offensive on the city of 'Chasiv-Yar'................

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
russiawarukraine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket