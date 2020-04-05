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NYC Intensive Care Doc Confirms 5G Symptoms and not CV19 !! MUST SEE
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107 views • April 05, 2020
Doctors have been told that the treatment for Covid-19 as for Acute Respiratory Disorder Syndrome. Whistle blower Dr Cameron Kyle-Didell explains the symptoms are more that of high altitude sickness requiring an oxygen failure ventilator and not a mechanical ventilator that would cause more harm.
miss-guided treatment
Dana Ashlie reports
miss-guided treatment
Dana Ashlie reports
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