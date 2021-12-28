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Risks of taking a COVID vaccine; Informed Consent. Dr. McCullough
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62 views • December 28, 2021
Dr. Peter McCullough gives a detailed breakdown of known adverse events from the COVID19 vaccines. He weighs the risks versus the benefits of the vaccines. This is the essence of informed consent.
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