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Stopping WHO’s Power Grab | Beyond the Cover
The New American
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World Health Organization (WHO) officials want the authority to  impose lockdowns and vaccine mandates against target nations. And the Biden administration wants to empower the WHO so it can wield such powers in the name of protecting the public health. In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,”  host Gary Benoit interviews New American senior editor Alex Newman,  who sounds the alarm against this threat to our freedoms and national sovereignty.  Newman is the author of “Stopping WHO’s Power Grab,” the cover story in the June 27 issue of The New American magazine.

To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/

To order the June 27, 2022 “Stopping WHO’s Power Grab” issue of The New American, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3812/

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alex newmanthe new americanworld health orginizationgary benoitbeyond the cover
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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