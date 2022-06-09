Stopping WHO’s Power Grab | Beyond the Cover

World Health Organization (WHO) officials want the authority to impose lockdowns and vaccine mandates against target nations. And the Biden administration wants to empower the WHO so it can wield such powers in the name of protecting the public health. In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit interviews New American senior editor Alex Newman, who sounds the alarm against this threat to our freedoms and national sovereignty. Newman is the author of “Stopping WHO’s Power Grab,” the cover story in the June 27 issue of The New American magazine.

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