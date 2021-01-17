1/17/2021 Miles Guo: We must not make the same mistake with those of Tiananmen Massacre; the U.S. election is an ultimate war of mankind, which is also testing our understanding of right or evil

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1/17/2021 郭先生直播：我们绝不能犯8964的错误；美国大选是人类终极之战，是考验我们是否有对正义与邪恶、自身与他人的认知及真假信仰；病毒令全人类识破中共，当各国政客舔共时，是闫博士和新中国联邦告诉全世界病毒来自实验室