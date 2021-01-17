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1/17/2021 Miles Guo: We must not make the same mistake with those of Tiananmen Massacre; the U.S. election is an ultimate war of mankind, which is also testing our understanding of right or evil
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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30 views • January 23, 2021
1/17/2021 Miles Guo: We must not make the same mistake with those of Tiananmen Massacre; the U.S. election is an ultimate war of mankind, which is also testing our understanding of right or evil, ourselves and other people and true or fake faith; the CCP Virus made the whole mankind to know how evil the CCP is, and when politician around the world tried to appease the CCP, it was Dr. Yan and the NFSC who told the world this is the lab-created virus
1/17/2021 郭先生直播：我们绝不能犯8964的错误；美国大选是人类终极之战，是考验我们是否有对正义与邪恶、自身与他人的认知及真假信仰；病毒令全人类识破中共，当各国政客舔共时，是闫博士和新中国联邦告诉全世界病毒来自实验室
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