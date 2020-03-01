Decoding Rocky Horror Picture Show (Part 2) - Time Warp - Time Manipulations

Continuing the decoding of the Time Warp sequence of the Rocky Horror Picture Show, the verses performed by Magenta and Columbia are found to conceal and reveal the same kinds of things as the intro and chorus, that this is about Illuminati mind-control programming and the initiation ritual. The Time Warp ritual is about the mind-controlled slave's experience of amnesiac episodes. It's also about remote viewing, leveraging the ability to perceive what's going on in other places in space and time. Beyond the passive receiving of impressions, “Doing the Time Warp” is also about exercising the ability to influence events in other places and times!



We recommend that no one should ever watch Rocky Horror Picture Show. We do however recommend watching these videos decoding it, because, while this cult film may not have influenced you directly, what it conceals and reveals most definitely has!