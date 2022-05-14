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Truth Speakers 2 Truth Seekers (re-upload)
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11 views • May 14, 2022
Below are a few of the main links which this video edit was based on.
Robert David Steele (ITNJ) interview
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Id-up9GqtOY/
[2020] Out Of Shadows (documentary) [hd 1080p]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y61HzoqQ36l2/
Ronald Bernard interview
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qv6zbwjj5DmG/
The Oprah Winfrey report on SRA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lQzLQJei5rYy/
SGT Report with Wilfred Wong
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K56J53aS3nMa/
Bloodlines of the Illuminati Fritz Springmeier
https://www.bitchute.com/video/baI2oV6Jwn7i/
Robert David Steele (ITNJ) interview
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Id-up9GqtOY/
[2020] Out Of Shadows (documentary) [hd 1080p]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y61HzoqQ36l2/
Ronald Bernard interview
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qv6zbwjj5DmG/
The Oprah Winfrey report on SRA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lQzLQJei5rYy/
SGT Report with Wilfred Wong
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K56J53aS3nMa/
Bloodlines of the Illuminati Fritz Springmeier
https://www.bitchute.com/video/baI2oV6Jwn7i/
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