❗️The T-64 tank, which former Ukrainian soldier Maxim Likhachev used to surrender to the Russian side, was handed over to the Pyatnashka international brigade 🇷🇺

They decided to name the tank after him, and it has already been in battle and destroyed the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Chasov Yar.

Cynthia... I remember that video with his tank surrender from several (4) weeks back... Here it is:

https://www.brighteon.com/cbabce42-3f59-452e-a24e-bbffe06b1cfa

