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Boris Johnson wants to have the whole world injected by the end of 2022, instead of 2024/25
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1313 views • June 01, 2021
Boris Johnson wants to have the whole world injected by the end of 2022, instead of 2024/25
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he wants the G7 group of nations to agree on a plan that would see everyone around the world vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of 2022.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tls5WXcGE0U
In an interview with CBC News in Canada, Mr Johnson also called for a "global treaty on pandemic preparedness" at next month's meeting, which will be hosted in the UK.
The British leader said the G7 nations should consider so-called vaccine passports and Covid-status certification at their meeting, which Mr Johnson sees as playing a great role in reopening international travel.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he wants the G7 group of nations to agree on a plan that would see everyone around the world vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of 2022.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tls5WXcGE0U
In an interview with CBC News in Canada, Mr Johnson also called for a "global treaty on pandemic preparedness" at next month's meeting, which will be hosted in the UK.
The British leader said the G7 nations should consider so-called vaccine passports and Covid-status certification at their meeting, which Mr Johnson sees as playing a great role in reopening international travel.
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