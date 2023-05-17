Create New Account
CNBC reporter asks Elon Musk if he regrets voting for Joe Biden 27 0
54 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago |
Twitter boss Elon Musk suggested that he may regret voting for President Joe Biden during an interview on Tuesday with CNBC journalist David Faber.


Speaking on the Joe Biden presidency, Faber asked Elon Musk, who voted for Biden in the 2020 presidential election, if he regrets that decision.

CNBC reporter asks Elon Musk if he regrets voting for Joe Biden.

His response: “Man, I wish we could have just a normal human being as President."


https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-elon-musk-on-joe-bidens-presidency-i-wish-we-could-just-have-a-normal-human-being-as-president?utm_campaign=64466 

Keywords
interviewtwitterelon muskbiden regime

