Singapore mandates vaccination passive-aggressively

My opinion is, Singapore govt should not return back to their old habits of authoritarianism. All these restrictions and rules to passively force people who do not want to be vaccinated to get vaccinated is outrageous.



All the govt SHOULD do is just to stop paying for covid19 treatments for unvaccinated and that would have suffice to get those old people who die die dont want to get vaccinated to get their vaccines (or pay for it).



The main reason why people still wont get vaccinated because they think covid treatment is free - so why risk getting the vaccine and get other potential health problem from purported side effects.



Singapore should rethink their passive-aggressive vaccine mandate.