Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Jewish Talmud on Christ and Christians
channel image
Follower of Christ777
439 Subscribers
96 views
Published a day ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to XandrewX

The Jewish Talmud claims that Christians are Gentiles or half human and that Christ is boiling in human excrement.

Yet, the likes of John Hagee and other Christian televangelists uplift the Jews as God’s chosen people. Strange. In that case, Mr. Hagee, why are you still a Christian when the Talmud says that Christ, your Savior, is boiling in human excrement?

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godchristiansyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyfather of spiritsfaithful and truejewish talmud

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket