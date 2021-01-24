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TRUMP'S FLIGHT PATTERNS, He's Not Where We Think He Is. by MONKEY WERX 1-22-2021
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2344 views • January 24, 2021
Its these types of clues that tell us Trump's Plan is Being Executed...Sorry not sure why video quality has been downgraded. this was 720p. Watch more tracking of military planes moves and counter moves on YouTub at ( Monkey Werx US ) channel. Great info from an ex military professional. This video not for monetization. Follow Monkey Werx US on Youtub
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