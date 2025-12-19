© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin praises the SMO volunteers
‘There are universities in Russia where students take a leave of absence to sign military contracts to become drone operators’ — Putin
There are over 400,000 volunteers in the Russian Armed Forces — Putin
'There are so many people willing to join drone forces that the Ministry of Defense has to announce a competition'
Adding:
There are 700,000 soldiers in the Special Military Operation zone - Putin