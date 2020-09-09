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The Duran: Authoritarianism DOWN UNDER. Pregnant woman arrested for Facebook post (mirrored)
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206 views • September 09, 2020
Authoritarianism DOWN UNDER. Pregnant woman arrested for Facebook post (mirrored)
Mirrored from You Tube channel The Duran at:-
https://youtu.be/OQe2oCOyDQo
Authoritarianism DOWN UNDER. Pregnant woman arrested for Facebook post.
The Duran: Episode 657.
Via Sky News (https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6186892198001) ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcHUGZGT9V4
Sky News host Alan Jones says Daniel Andrews’ grab for power and disdain of accountability has forced Victorians to behaviour designed to re-take their freedoms, as footage emerges of a pregnant woman arrested for ‘incitement’.
“The only person guilty of incitement is the Premier of Victoria,” Mr Jones said.
The Victorian woman was arrested in front of her children on charges of ‘incitement’ after allegedly organising an anti-lockdown protest.
“This woman is a victim of the inexcusable and unlimited powers given to the Victorian police,” Mr Jones said.
“The verbal and intimidatory behaviour towards a pregnant mother is a form of violence the like of which no Australian will tolerate.
“Go Daniel Andrews, and go tonight. Before more damage is done.”
#Andrews #Melbourne #ZoeBuhler #TheDuran
***
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Mirrored from You Tube channel The Duran at:-
https://youtu.be/OQe2oCOyDQo
Authoritarianism DOWN UNDER. Pregnant woman arrested for Facebook post.
The Duran: Episode 657.
Via Sky News (https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6186892198001) ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcHUGZGT9V4
Sky News host Alan Jones says Daniel Andrews’ grab for power and disdain of accountability has forced Victorians to behaviour designed to re-take their freedoms, as footage emerges of a pregnant woman arrested for ‘incitement’.
“The only person guilty of incitement is the Premier of Victoria,” Mr Jones said.
The Victorian woman was arrested in front of her children on charges of ‘incitement’ after allegedly organising an anti-lockdown protest.
“This woman is a victim of the inexcusable and unlimited powers given to the Victorian police,” Mr Jones said.
“The verbal and intimidatory behaviour towards a pregnant mother is a form of violence the like of which no Australian will tolerate.
“Go Daniel Andrews, and go tonight. Before more damage is done.”
#Andrews #Melbourne #ZoeBuhler #TheDuran
***
The Patriot Beacon
#1 Tactical Flashlight on the Market
Link: https://www.patrioticlegacy.com/product/patriot-flashlight/
Coupon code: Duran20
***
DAILY NEWS: http://theduran.com
OFFICIAL MERCH. AT THE DURAN SHOP - http://drnshop.com
PLEASE DONATE:
PAYPAL: https://paypal.me/theduran/10
SUBSCRIBE STAR: https://subscribestar.com/theduran
PATREON: https://patreon.com/theduran
STAY CONNECTED TO THE DURAN:
PLEASE REFER TO THE YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW.
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/theduran/p...
RED PILL VIDEOS: http://redpillvideos.com/
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/theduran/
BLANKCHAT: https://blankchat.com/TheDuran
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedurancom
GAB: https://gab.ai/TheDuran
MINDS: https://minds.com/theduran
PODCASTS:
iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-duran-podcast/id1442883993
Soundcloud:
https://soundcloud.com/user-901836666
OTHER SOCIAL:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thedurancom
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theduran_com
Instagram: https://instagram.com/theduran_com
End Music by Luke Mayernik: https://www.lukemmusic.com
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