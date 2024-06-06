© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Truth Bomb Mary: Criminal Referrals, Operation Freedom, Viva Frei: "Anthony Fauci", Jimmy Dore | EP1221 - Highlights Begin 06/06/2024 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v4zzgjo-ep1221.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Truth Bomb Mary WWMD 06/06 - CR!M!NAL REFERRAL$ FOR B!DEN$ $0N AND BR0THER
https://rumble.com/embed/v4xicer/?pub=2trvx
***
Operation Freedom 06/06 - Coerced, Conned.... Not This Time!...
https://rumble.com/embed/v4x4dwr/?pub=2trvx
***
Viva Frei 06/06 - Anthony Fauci BELONGS IN PRISON! Never Forgive, Never Forget!
https://rumble.com/embed/v4xb6uu/?pub=2trvx
***
Jimmy Dore Show 06/06 - Mainstream Media FINALLY Comes Around!
https://rumble.com/embed/v4xgrlb/?pub=2trvx
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths