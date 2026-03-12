Video posted by the Iranian Embassy in the Hague - why did you attack the Minab School?

Video posted by the Iranian Embassy in the Hague

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NATO Commander in Europe, Aleksus Grynkevich, on Thursday refused to admit the guilt of American military personnel in the strike on a girls' school in Iran, but noted that such tragedies make everyone reflect.

"When such tragedies happen, it makes all of us reflect and try to improve our processes," Grynkevich said at a Senate hearing in response to a question about the US role in the incident.

He also refused to speculate on the possible causes of the strike on the school.

"I would just say that there is usually a chain of errors, similar to an air crash or any other transport accident. I would say that we just need to conduct an investigation and identify all these factors," Grynkevich added.

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Even Iranians opposed to the government do not support U.S. and Israeli strikes and are losing faith in regime change, the Financial Times reports after speaking with residents.

“We should not have been bombed. Our city, our country. This should never have happened. Why was there a clean, bloodless regime change in Venezuela, but not here?” said Mandana, whose apartment in central Tehran was hit during the strikes.

Civilian areas are also affected because attacks target police stations, military sites, and officials living in residential neighborhoods. According to official figures, more than 1,000 civilians have been killed and over 8,000 homes damaged or destroyed.

Nearly two weeks into the war, FT reports there are no signs of the anti-government protests that swept the country in January. Instead, many Iranians, including critics of the Islamic Republic, are shocked by the destruction caused by U.S. and Israeli strikes and by Trump’s threats to hit power infrastructure. Trump also said Iran’s map after the war “will likely not look the same,” raising fears the conflict could lead to the country’s fragmentation.

A Tehran sociologist critical of both the government and the war says patriotic sentiment is rising, similar to last year’s 12-day conflict with Israel when people rallied around the national flag.

“Fear of Iran’s destruction is increasingly uniting people as they worry about the consequences of such a large-scale conflict,” the sociologist said.