RT News May 23, 2024 6AM GMT

May 23, 2024





Iran is in its third day of the country mourning the late President Raisi and other victims of a helicopter crash as they are to be buried in their hometowns. The country's vice president says US sanctions were partially responsible for the tragedy. France's President Macron arrives in the Pacific territory of New Caledonia to address public outrage over changes to regional voting rights. Locals denounce his government. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators heckle the US Secretary of State once again as Washington dithers about whether it could face legal proceedings in the International Criminal Court like its close ally Israel.