Explosion Rocks General Dynamics' Hellfire & Javelin Missile Factory In Arkansas

An early Wednesday morning explosion rocked the General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems facility in Camden, Arkansas, injuring at least two people and leaving one person missing.

Local media outlet Camden News quoted General Dynamics in a statement as saying:

"Today at 8:15 am CDT, an incident involving pyrotechnics occurred at the General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems facility in Camden, Arkansas. At this time, we are working with first responders and can confirm the incident resulted in at least two injuries and one missing individual."

The 880,000-square-foot weapons factory, located about 86 miles south of Little Rock, is a "leader in the high-rate production" of weapons, including "Hydra-70 2.75-inch rocket, Hellfire and Javelin missiles, the Modular Artillery Charge System and various mortar munitions," according to the defense firm's website.

