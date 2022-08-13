BLACK SWANS Collide, "We're In Dangerous Times" | Bob Moriarty

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War continues in Ukraine, Europe is on the verge of drought and famine, and the U.S. economy is on the edge. "There are so many black swans flying around right now that the danger is the black swans run into each other and make things worse," says Marine, Naval Aviator, and financial author Bob Moriarty. He explains the importance of having multiple plans for your finances, food, and water.