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PART 1 - WHY THE ENEMY'S DECEPTION OF "THE MEDICAL WORLD" WAS HIS PLAN, OVER THOUSANDS OF YEARS, TO LEAD RIGHT INTO THE VAX/MARK OF THE BEAST
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463 views • July 25, 2021
THE SPIRITUAL WARFARE PRAYER - SAY IT AS MANY TIMES - EVEN MULTIPLE TIMES PER DAY IF YOU NEED TO! AMEN!!
DECREE & DECLARATION: "In Jesus name, I decree and declare, that retroactively, I will SPEAK LIFE...GOD'S FREQUENCY over myself! And in Jesus Name I decree and declare that I retroactively go back to when this all began, and first I ask the Father to forgive me for ever having any agreement whatsoever with any of this. I will only agree with the Life and Truth of God's Word that The Lord planted in my heart. And in Jesus Name I do not agree with anything that is not of God. I also forgive myself for this wrong agreement. And in Jesus name I decree and declare that retroactively I am completely out of agreement with this entire situation, and any lying symptoms or any lying physical issues related to it whatsoever, and as of this moment, they are of none effect and are null and void - and illegal. And in Jesus name I now decree and declare that I am perfect as Jesus is perfect, I am healthy and whole from the top of my head to the soles of my feet, and that is what I agree with, and THIS is the Truth in which I will STAND FIRM. In Jesus name I decree and declare that I will ONLY walk by faith and NOT by sight. It doesn't matter what I see or feel in the natural, I know that even though I might see or feel something, they are LYING SYMPTOMS, and it is a lie from the enemy and I DO NOT agree. I will only agree with what my Father tells me in His word, and I will speak what's not as though it is, and I know and believe that faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things NOT seen. THEREFORE...NO LYING SYMPTOM that I may see or feel in the natural is the truth, it is a lie from the enemy, and I CHOOSE to believe the TRUTH of The Word of God, that I am PERFECT as Jesus is PERFECT. I decree and declare that I believe the TRUTH, no matter WHAT the natural looks like, In Jesus Name. Amen.”
_____
Hippocrates
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hippocrates
Humorism
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Humorism
Hippocratic Oath
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hippocratic_Oath
Rev 6:2 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/revelation/6-2.htm
Bezos PHALLIC Rocket in I Pet Goat - July 20, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pk2j8dfKppI
CGI 3D Animated Short "I, Pet Goat II" by - Heliofant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65xLByzT1l0
richard branson carrier plane named eve
https://www.google.com/search?q=richard+branson+carrier+plane+named++eve&;tbm=isch&ved=2ahUKEwiAv42GqfrxAhWunuAKHfdtCzkQ2-cCegQIABAA&oq=richard+branson+carrier+plane+named++eve&gs_lcp=CgNpbWcQA1DLM1jhRGDCRWgAcAB4AIABVIgBrgeSAQIxM5gBAKABAaoBC2d3cy13aXotaW1nwAEB&sclient=img&ei=VU37YMDAFK69ggf3263IAw&bih=854&biw=1709&client=opera&hs=hJn#imgrc=pfbW3dVjNmORKM
Richard Branson flies to edge of space in Virgin Galactic passenger rocket plane
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/jul/11/richard-branson-virgin-galactic-space
SpaceX Successfully Launches the Falcon Heavy—And Elon Musk's Roadster
https://www.wired.com/story/spacex-successfully-launches-the-falcon-heavyand-elon-musks-roadster/
__________________________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
DECREE & DECLARATION: "In Jesus name, I decree and declare, that retroactively, I will SPEAK LIFE...GOD'S FREQUENCY over myself! And in Jesus Name I decree and declare that I retroactively go back to when this all began, and first I ask the Father to forgive me for ever having any agreement whatsoever with any of this. I will only agree with the Life and Truth of God's Word that The Lord planted in my heart. And in Jesus Name I do not agree with anything that is not of God. I also forgive myself for this wrong agreement. And in Jesus name I decree and declare that retroactively I am completely out of agreement with this entire situation, and any lying symptoms or any lying physical issues related to it whatsoever, and as of this moment, they are of none effect and are null and void - and illegal. And in Jesus name I now decree and declare that I am perfect as Jesus is perfect, I am healthy and whole from the top of my head to the soles of my feet, and that is what I agree with, and THIS is the Truth in which I will STAND FIRM. In Jesus name I decree and declare that I will ONLY walk by faith and NOT by sight. It doesn't matter what I see or feel in the natural, I know that even though I might see or feel something, they are LYING SYMPTOMS, and it is a lie from the enemy and I DO NOT agree. I will only agree with what my Father tells me in His word, and I will speak what's not as though it is, and I know and believe that faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things NOT seen. THEREFORE...NO LYING SYMPTOM that I may see or feel in the natural is the truth, it is a lie from the enemy, and I CHOOSE to believe the TRUTH of The Word of God, that I am PERFECT as Jesus is PERFECT. I decree and declare that I believe the TRUTH, no matter WHAT the natural looks like, In Jesus Name. Amen.”
_____
Hippocrates
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hippocrates
Humorism
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Humorism
Hippocratic Oath
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hippocratic_Oath
Rev 6:2 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/revelation/6-2.htm
Bezos PHALLIC Rocket in I Pet Goat - July 20, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pk2j8dfKppI
CGI 3D Animated Short "I, Pet Goat II" by - Heliofant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65xLByzT1l0
richard branson carrier plane named eve
https://www.google.com/search?q=richard+branson+carrier+plane+named++eve&;tbm=isch&ved=2ahUKEwiAv42GqfrxAhWunuAKHfdtCzkQ2-cCegQIABAA&oq=richard+branson+carrier+plane+named++eve&gs_lcp=CgNpbWcQA1DLM1jhRGDCRWgAcAB4AIABVIgBrgeSAQIxM5gBAKABAaoBC2d3cy13aXotaW1nwAEB&sclient=img&ei=VU37YMDAFK69ggf3263IAw&bih=854&biw=1709&client=opera&hs=hJn#imgrc=pfbW3dVjNmORKM
Richard Branson flies to edge of space in Virgin Galactic passenger rocket plane
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/jul/11/richard-branson-virgin-galactic-space
SpaceX Successfully Launches the Falcon Heavy—And Elon Musk's Roadster
https://www.wired.com/story/spacex-successfully-launches-the-falcon-heavyand-elon-musks-roadster/
__________________________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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