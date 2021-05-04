Crime Against Humans - DIROROW

[1min intro]



Oh it's a crime against humans

A violent crime against humans



Dont need a gulag if you lock yourself in

Dont need no torture if you torture yourself

No need for money if you crypto yourself

No need for freedom if your spirit is dead



Oh it's a crime against humans

A violent crime against humans



Don't need a mask if you fact check with yourself

Don't need a shot - just connect the dots

(We have) no need for men who want to play God

No need for men who want to play God

No need for men who want to play God

No need for men who want to play God



[interlude]



Don't need a gulag if you lock yourself in

Don't need no torture if you torture yourself

No need for money if you crypto yourself

No need for freedom if your Spirit is dead