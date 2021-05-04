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Crime Against Humans - DIROROW
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20 views • May 04, 2021
[1min intro]
Oh it's a crime against humans
A violent crime against humans
Dont need a gulag if you lock yourself in
Dont need no torture if you torture yourself
No need for money if you crypto yourself
No need for freedom if your spirit is dead
Oh it's a crime against humans
A violent crime against humans
Don't need a mask if you fact check with yourself
Don't need a shot - just connect the dots
(We have) no need for men who want to play God
No need for men who want to play God
No need for men who want to play God
No need for men who want to play God
[interlude]
Don't need a gulag if you lock yourself in
Don't need no torture if you torture yourself
No need for money if you crypto yourself
No need for freedom if your Spirit is dead
Oh it's a crime against humans
A violent crime against humans
Dont need a gulag if you lock yourself in
Dont need no torture if you torture yourself
No need for money if you crypto yourself
No need for freedom if your spirit is dead
Oh it's a crime against humans
A violent crime against humans
Don't need a mask if you fact check with yourself
Don't need a shot - just connect the dots
(We have) no need for men who want to play God
No need for men who want to play God
No need for men who want to play God
No need for men who want to play God
[interlude]
Don't need a gulag if you lock yourself in
Don't need no torture if you torture yourself
No need for money if you crypto yourself
No need for freedom if your Spirit is dead
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