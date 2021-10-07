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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 07-10-2021 Lockdowns, Mandates Lists And More! All Government Is Force!
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250 views • July 10, 2021
The federal government now claims they do not have lists of those who have opted out of the injection yet they will be sending people door to door? They have a list they have many lists the question is how long before those of us on the lists are taken by (the only tool governments have) force! Meanwhile Australia is having more police force sent in, The Netherlands are being locked down yet again and the msm is again trying to downplay the death rate of the vaccines.
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Article Links:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/federal-government-does-not-have-database-of-who-has-received-covid-19-vaccine-white-house_3893244.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=ZeroHedge
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/more-enforcers-dispatched-to-sydney-australia-to-control-the-public-during-another-lockdown
https://www.rt.com/news/528843-netherlands-reintroduces-covid-curbs-delta-rise/
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-57781637
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https://www.shtfplan.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/tyranny.jpg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/federal-government-does-not-have-database-of-who-has-received-covid-19-vaccine-white-house_3893244.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=ZeroHedge
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/more-enforcers-dispatched-to-sydney-australia-to-control-the-public-during-another-lockdown
https://www.rt.com/news/528843-netherlands-reintroduces-covid-curbs-delta-rise/
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-57781637
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.shtfplan.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/tyranny.jpg
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