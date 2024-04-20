Firstpost





Apr 19, 2024





China is Sinking, 270 Million are People in danger. Here’s why | Vantage with Palki Sharma





Nearly half of urban cities in China are sinking and 270 million people are in danger. 45% Chinese cities are sinking faster than 3 mm per year. While 16% of China's urban areas are sinking faster than 10 mm per year. The figures seem small but in 100 years, a quarter of China's coastal land will sit below sea level. This decline in elevation is increasing the risk of natural disasters and land collapse. Why is this happening? Mainly because China is sinking under the weight of infrastructure. And rampant groundwater pumping is simply increasing the speed of the process. What can be done about it? What has President Xi Jinping done so far? Which other nations are sinking? Palki Sharma tells you.





China | Sinking | Danger | People | Millions | Firstpost | World News | Vantage | Palki Sharma





#china #sinking #danger #people #millions #firstpost #vantageonfirstpost #palkisharma #worldnews





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1l1Ectu6Fo