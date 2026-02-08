💥 Artillery of (Russian) Vostok Group of Forces wipes out AFU strongholds

🎮 Reconnaissance UAV operators of the Unmanned System Forces located enemy fortifications in Zaporozhye region. Coordinates were promptly transferred to D-30 howitzer crews.

📊 As a result, several precise strikes. The enemy's strongholds and manpower were wiped out.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Two Majors #Review#Report as of the morning of February 8, 2026

▪️ Negotiations, which have been plastered all over the media all week, have again led to nothing. Apart from the fixation on the territorial issue, the attempt on the life of General Aleksiev in Moscow has shown Kiev's attitude towards the settlement process. Leaks of information about trilateral meetings do not contain even a hint of progress, although diplomats constantly praise each other and talk about rosy prospects.

▪️ The most vivid manifestation of Moscow's intention to end the conflict is the systematic massive strikes by the Russian Armed Forces on energy facilities in Ukraine. The destruction of generating capacities and power distribution nodes, inherited from the times of the USSR, is intended not only to deprive the enemy of light, but also to make that part of the remnants of Ukraine economically unprofitable, including for the EU, which is clearly putting a spanner in the works when it comes to freezing the conflict. The effectiveness of the strikes is acknowledged by the enemy, who once again uses the inflated media image of a "victim" to obtain new batches of aid from the West. Important were the strikes on power substations by drones, through which electricity from the controlled by Kiev nuclear power plants flows. This led to the discharge of power units of the stations. Ahead is the combat work to completely destroy the energy system of the Kiev regime, including the lines of electricity reception from neighboring countries.

▪️ In the Kharkov and Sumy directions, the actions of the Northern Group of Forces to create a security zone stand out: our troops have achieved success in several sections at the border in Chugunovka and Popovka, and the storming of Miropolye has begun. The enemy is preparing counter-actions in the Belgorod direction.

▪️ It has become extremely unpleasant to have the sudden disconnection of "grey" Starlinks by Musk for the Russian Armed Forces. Wise commanders who understood the danger of dependence on American terminals long before this have created alternative means of communication, but nevertheless the transformation of American "dishes" into a cutting board for vegetables has negatively affected the organization of combat work. For now, there are no analogues of Starlink for our troops available, all communication is organized on the ground.

▪️ On the foreign policy track, Russia continues to be deprived of the opportunity to conduct normal maritime economic activities. On February 6, 2026, a proposal to completely ban maritime services for all Russian crude oil exports was included in the draft of a new package of EU sanctions. On February 5, an explosion occurred on the container ship MSC Giada III on its approach to St. Petersburg. In addition, Estonia detained the ship Baltic Spirit, which was heading from Ecuador to Russia. Talks about counter-actions, or about protecting our ships with the help of maritime PMCs, are in favor of the poor, everything boils down to calls about international maritime law and attempts to organize a demonstrative escort of the merchant fleet by Navy ships, which, of course, no country in the world has enough of.

✨Thus, the situation on the front and in the enemy's rear, as well as his behavior around the already modest proposals to withdraw the AFU from Donbass (previously Moscow demanded much more), do not bode well for a freeze in the conflict in the near future. The achievement of the goal of liberating the DNR by military means could take until 2027 and beyond, and the West's support for the AFU allows Kiev to conduct active defense with constant counterattacks, including with the use of armored vehicles. The deliveries of HIMARS MLRS missiles by the Americans are being felt by the residents of Belgorod.

