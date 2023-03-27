US Soldiers In Ukraine - STOLE $3 Million+ & LIED About Service - 'NY TIMES' - Stolen Valor - James Vasquez, Malcom Nalnce

Thanks to 'The Dive with Jackson Hinkle" for making this video that I'm sharing with his full info below. Locals: https://jacksonhinkle.locals.com/supportPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/jacksonhinkleGiveSendGo:
https://www.givesendgo.com/jacksonhin...
https://birchgold.com/jackson Subscribe to the Show:
Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/TheDiveWithJac...
Youtube: / thedivewithjackso...
Discord: https://www.discord.gg/T23vzEH
Telegram: https://t.me/jacksonhinkle
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/25/world/europe/volunteers-us-ukraine-lies.html
DISCLAIMER: I am not a financial adviser. I only express my opinion based on my experience. Your experience may be different. These videos are for educational and inspirational purposes only. Investing of any kind involves risk. While it is possible to minimize risk, your investments are solely your responsibility. It is imperative that you conduct your own research. There is no guarantee of gains or losses on investments.
Affiliate Disclosure at YT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.