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Calling For Sen. Joseph McCarthy's Successor!
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52 views • March 06, 2021
Calling For Sen Joseph McCarthy's Successor! The Brooklyn Tablet writes, "What are YOU doing about getting rid of Communists in our government? It is YOUR job as well as it was Senator McCarthy's. What are YOU doing about it?" A complete and thorough search and firing of Communists in American government must get underway!
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