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Joe Biden admitting to being a double agent ZIONIST!!!
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4710 views • March 19, 2022
Biden say's you do not have to be a AshkaNAZI Jew to be a Zionist...
What does that mean exactly?
What secret double speak is he conveying to the ELite?
Find out here in this documentary below:
Hidden History of Zionism & Rothschild Connection: https://docdro.id/gJrGk7Y
Most Controversial Document in Internet History: The Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/08/21/most-controversial-document-in-internet-history-the-hidden-history-of-the-incredibly-evil-khazarian-mafia/
Russia’s military operation in Ukraine seems to be going very successfully. Of course, the initial reports should be taken with a grain of salt. But the question arises, what will the Russians find in Ukraine?
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/02/24/us-bioweapons-labs-in-ukraine-what-will-russia-find-in-the-labs/
Hunter Biden ‘seen smoking crack during sex act’ as emails ‘reveal he DID introduce Ukraine gas exec to his dad Joe Biden:
https://www.the-sun.com/news/1629764/joe-biden-hunter-emails-ukraine-smoking-gun-video/
Report: DOJ Opened Separate Probe into Hunter Biden’s Ukraine Dealings:
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/12/11/report-doj-opened-separate-probe-into-hunter-bidens-ukraine-dealings/
What does that mean exactly?
What secret double speak is he conveying to the ELite?
Find out here in this documentary below:
Hidden History of Zionism & Rothschild Connection: https://docdro.id/gJrGk7Y
Most Controversial Document in Internet History: The Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/08/21/most-controversial-document-in-internet-history-the-hidden-history-of-the-incredibly-evil-khazarian-mafia/
Russia’s military operation in Ukraine seems to be going very successfully. Of course, the initial reports should be taken with a grain of salt. But the question arises, what will the Russians find in Ukraine?
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/02/24/us-bioweapons-labs-in-ukraine-what-will-russia-find-in-the-labs/
Hunter Biden ‘seen smoking crack during sex act’ as emails ‘reveal he DID introduce Ukraine gas exec to his dad Joe Biden:
https://www.the-sun.com/news/1629764/joe-biden-hunter-emails-ukraine-smoking-gun-video/
Report: DOJ Opened Separate Probe into Hunter Biden’s Ukraine Dealings:
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/12/11/report-doj-opened-separate-probe-into-hunter-bidens-ukraine-dealings/
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