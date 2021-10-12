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Thomas San Miguel, CEO of SGR Energy, Low-Sulfur Fuel Producer | FreedomFest 2021
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10 views • October 12, 2021
SGR Energy has created a proprietary blend of low-sulfur fuels for a large niche market, the global shipping industry and oil-burning power plants. Recycling by-products from refining processes, SGR produces an environmental-economic win-win with cleaner fuels at lower costs. Mr. San Miguel was interviewed by Bill Jasper, senior editor for The New American magazine, at FreedomFest 2021 in Rapid City, South Dakota on July 21, 2021.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
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