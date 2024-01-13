Create New Account
CANADIAN MAYOR CANDIDATE MUST RUN CAMPAIGN FROM COSTA RICA TO AVOID DEATH
KevinJJohnston
In order for me to run for the mayorship of Mississauga safely without being stabbed, shot or illegally detained by the police, I have to run my campaign from Costa rica. It is pathetic that Canada has become so violent towards conservatives and so corrupt in its political practices that if you are a conservative you must not be running a campaign while you are still inside of the city that you were running in.

The Communist dictatorship of Canada has to crash, however my hometown of Mississauga doesn't need to crash along with the country so long as I am in office. If you put me in office we're going to go and arrest the current mayor Bonnie Crombie for murder because she knew that those needles were going to kill you!

