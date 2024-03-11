Create New Account
Carl Higbie | 'So stupid': Biden stuck on replay with Democrat playbook claims
Published 15 hours ago

Carl Higbie FRONTLINE  |  'So stupid': Biden stuck on replay with Democrat playbook claims |  Carl Higbie exposes the "hard truth" on mass illegal migration — one of many topics President Biden has been stuck on replay about for the past three years.

frontlinenewsmaxcarl higbie

