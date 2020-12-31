Allies discovered a pedophile cannibal Draco avatar royal families Slytherin witches' breeding chamber under Buckingham Palace full of eggs. They were feeding human children alive to their hatchlings

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2020). Sergeant Pattie Brassard reports that they discovered a huge Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar royal family Slytherin witches’ breeding chamber underneath the Buckingham palace, full of Draco eggs. They also found millions of human children’s bones. They had been feeding their Draco hatchlings with live human children. It is sort of like a feeding hunt game play for them, much like humans play video games or hunt for deer.When the Dracos grow up, they receive cloned hybrid human avatar bodies like the bodies of Queen Elizabeth, and her Rothschild family bosses, and their bosses whose names are the unmentionable name Lord Voldemort’s Slytherin house witches like Draco Malfoy and Lucifer Malfoy. They depict a little of this in their egg chambers in the movie “Aliens.” They own all the CIA NSA MI6 FBI of which the Draco Prime Lt. Col. Michael Aquino is the head of their Nazi CIA shadow rogue government’s Draco-Pleiadian hybrid avatar Hillary Clinton Foundation global child trafficking ring pedophile cannibal industry and MK Ultra super soldier global terrorist training industry, and the police and courts and media and banking system and corporations and colleges and churches and New Age witches’ Satanist groups and lower minions like the Rothschild family, who own the Rothschild Chinese communist party and are the bosses of the even lower royal families like Queen Elizabeth.These Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars are the ones who are still cooking alive with microwave oven weapons from downstairs all the real Christians, using this fake COVID-19 disease home lockdown quarantine as an excuse, while they allow the religious Christian convert hordes to freely spread unhindered (even supported) their “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories Lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” and “women’s equality” and other Satanists’ brainwash doctrines. This is why it is hard for us to believe people like Kim Goguen and Sgt. Pattie Brassard, who are saying to the human populace that they killed all the Nazi faction Dracos and royal family faction Dracos, and they shut down the COVID-19 Borg zombie vaccine vaccination program, and every human specie person will now have a “love and light” life. If the fake religious Christians were getting cooked alive by microwave oven weapons every day, I think they would agree, too.The reason why the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist globalist elites in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies need to drink human children’s DNA “adrenochrome industry” blood is to maintain their gene at 50% human and 50% Draco, in order to prevent shapeshifting back into their Draco forms. This is why until the next “Planned Parenthood” feminist live baby sales Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” child sacrifice ritual and cannibal blood drinking Satanist spirit cooking ritual, they have to drink the pig blood which is a half human DNA and half boar DNA hybrid. The Illuminati hired shill church pastors and the cowardly traitor religious Christians will never teach you this, because they do not want to get killed and their families slaughtered. They care more about themselves and their genetic descendants of the flesh, rather than God and his people and the humans. They are a disgrace to our God and our human specie. We real Christians do not abandon our brothers, but all these religious Christian convert hordes abandoned us to fight the Illuminati NWO alone.See full article at:Tags:#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine