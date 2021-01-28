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Behind Enemy Lines: Economic Votes
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130 views • January 28, 2021
5 Minutes with Doc Dan. How we go about the next few years will determine much. Will we sell out for comfort, ease, money or whatever? Selling out our birthright and our children's have far greater impact than giving up some ease and paying a little more. Become wise in how you vote with your dollars.
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