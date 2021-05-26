© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Health Impact News Confirms Projections 12,000 Deaths, 1 Million AE's
Follow
3
Share
Report
195 views • May 26, 2021
From an earlier projection made three weeks ago Health Impact News shows a more honest ratio of side effects based on more relative up to date projections.
Also a preview of the 8 Deaths deleted from update on 5/21/2021
Health Impact News Article …
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/12184-dead-1196190-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Also a preview of the 8 Deaths deleted from update on 5/21/2021
Health Impact News Article …
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/12184-dead-1196190-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.