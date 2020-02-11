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Alex Jones’ Epic Gavin McInnes God Damn Rant
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64 views • February 11, 2020
The Alex Jones Show - December 13, 2018
Watch the epic segment here and spread the link to the four winds to help disperse a message of liberty worldwide.
The Proud Boys have been accused of being a “hate group” by the leftist SPLC, while Antifa is portrayed as a group that “defends” civil rights.
Gavin McInnes explains that nothing could be further from the truth and reveals the actual violence being excused by the left as they celebrate antifa’s crimes.
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
Watch the epic segment here and spread the link to the four winds to help disperse a message of liberty worldwide.
The Proud Boys have been accused of being a “hate group” by the leftist SPLC, while Antifa is portrayed as a group that “defends” civil rights.
Gavin McInnes explains that nothing could be further from the truth and reveals the actual violence being excused by the left as they celebrate antifa’s crimes.
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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