Everlasting to Everlasting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Not everything will last forever. Thank God!
Links
Who could ever hurt one of these little ones?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m876HygDEW1q/
The Video on Yuval - It's hard not to want to hurt this one
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6DoEq6KK3b9Q/
The Day of Visitation – great encouraging message
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YxpRGBsLoHsO/