GUESS WHAT TIME IT IS....Already | Time to Order Seeds to Spring Planting in Warmer Zones

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
▶️Join My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/2YOag6X
▶️Garden Seed (True Leaf): https://bit.ly/36GOFOw
▶️Micro seed/supplies: https://bit.ly/3mK2a5h
▶️Socials: https://linktr.ee/CultivatedChange
#seeds #springstarts #garden
It doesn't even feel like we got a month off from thinking about the garden...probably because I was shooting video in front of Arugula and Lettuce Mix just a month ago!
But here we are! In two weeks I'll be seeding for early Spring transplanting in Zone 6b here in Western North Carolina. I haven't found any seed shortages yet, but I wouldn't sit on it!
What are you planning on trying this year or cutting out?
__________________________________________
▶️WNC Local Growing Resources:
Soil/Hardware: https://bit.ly/3bF0msc
Garden Seeds: https://sowtrueseed.com/
_______________________________________________________
▶️Supplies:
(Some of the links below are affiliate links and help support the channel)
My Favorite Micro Seeds: https://bit.ly/3nOP9Zl
Lights (Fluorescent): https://amzn.to/2M7fW5p
Lights (LED): https://amzn.to/3F4vMDK
Soil: https://bit.ly/3JFxrmJ
Trays (no holes): https://bit.ly/3mYi9j7
Trays (holes): https://bit.ly/34p8NXf
Watering Wand: https://amzn.to/3nJsPQj
_____________________
▶️Favorite Micro Seeds:
Sunflower: https://bit.ly/2LoCJty
Wheatgrass: https://bit.ly/3qhyxdG
Radish: https://bit.ly/3oNWARa
Pea Shoot: https://bit.ly/2MZ3GnL
Broccoli: https://bit.ly/2N6e90T
_____________________
▶️Support Videos Like This:
Become a Patron: https://bit.ly/3yChiZo
Website Donate: https://bit.ly/3aBEMo9
Paypal Direct: https://paypal.me/CultivatedChange
______________________
NOTE: This description contains affiliate links that allow you to find the items mentioned in this video and support the channel at no cost to you. While this channel may earn minimal sums when the viewer uses the links, the viewer is in NO WAY obligated to use these links. Thank you for your support!
DISCLAIMER: This blog provides general information and discussions about health and related subjects. The information and other content provided in this blog, or in any linked materials, are not intended and should not be construed as medical advice, nor is the information a substitute for professional medical expertise or treatment.
If you or any other person has a medical concern, you should consult with your health care provider or seek other professional medical treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something that have read on this blog or in any linked materials. If you think you may have a medical emergency, call your doctor or emergency services immediately.
The opinions and views expressed on this blog and website have no relation to those of any academic, hospital, health practice or other institution.