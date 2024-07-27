Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week July 20 - 26, 2024





▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, sporadic clashes continued in the southwest of the Palestinian enclave. IDF units fought in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood during the week, but made no active attempts to advance.





▪️Simultaneously, Israeli artillery and air strikes continued on various parts of Gaza. Several strikes also hit Jabalia, from where Israeli troops were withdrawn at the end of May.





▪️In the central part of the Palestinian enclave, Israeli troops habitually fired on Hamas-controlled settlements. Nuseirat came under the most concentrated fire, where 91 people were killed and another 251 Palestinians were wounded over the past week.





▪️Meanwhile, Palestinian militias fired at IDF positions in the Netzarim corridor. As there were no reports of evacuation helicopters overflying the area, these attacks seem to have had no tangible effect.





▪️As for the south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces launched another operation east of Khan Yunis. The IDF justified this by information received from intelligence, according to which the number of Hamas facilities in this area has increased.





▪️Prior to the operation, the Israeli command announced the evacuation of the population, including from part of the humanitarian zone. At the same time, the Israelis fired massively on the eastern neighborhoods of Khan Yunis - over 70 people were killed in the region on the first day alone.





▪️Later, Israeli forces began moving towards the Al Qarara neighborhood, northeast of Khan Yunis. Within a few days, they managed to advance as far as the As Sikka junction, where fighting with Palestinian militias broke out.





▪️IDF units were also able to reach the central square of Bani Suheila, gaining a foothold in the area of Hamza bin Abdul Muttalib mosque. In turn, Palestinian militias responded with mortar fire and sorties against Israeli positions.

#digest #Israel #Palestine #video

