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The Mask and Empathy
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111 views • March 30, 2021
Masks have long been associated with slavery and submission. The covering of the mouth, especially, has been used as a symbolic gag to silence people. But what effects will this have on the neurophysiological development of our children, and what does that say for the next generation going forward?
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