New Zealand PM Says the Government Didn’t Force Anyone to Take the Vaccine
Published 20 hours ago

“In terms of the vaccine mandates, I acknowledge that it was a challenging time for people but they ultimately made their own choices. There was no compulsory vaccination. People made their own choices.”

Lying Bastard!

Source - Chief Nerd/ChestyP


