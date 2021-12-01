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Dr. Chris Perry, president of AMA in Queensland discussing the unvaccinated on TODAY 9NOW, Brisbane
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82 views • December 01, 2021
Dr. Chris Perry, president of AMA in Queensland discussing the unvaccinated on TODAY 9NOW, Brisbane
Dr. Perry did make one admission, whether or not he meant to slip up. “Yeah, Covid can make you quite sick when you’ve been double vaccinated. You are going to get it.”
Read the full story at RAIR Foundation USA: https://rairfoundation.com/australian-chief-medical-officer-warns-the-unvaccinated-your-life-will-be-miserable-videos/
Dr. Chris Perry, president of the AMA in Queensland speaks with TODAY 9NOW, Brisbane, on Unvaccinated Leading Miserable Lives, Receiving Fines, Doctors Audited, Refused Entry At Venues
CREDITS ,,
Dr. Perry did make one admission, whether or not he meant to slip up. “Yeah, Covid can make you quite sick when you’ve been double vaccinated. You are going to get it.”
Read the full story at RAIR Foundation USA: https://rairfoundation.com/australian-chief-medical-officer-warns-the-unvaccinated-your-life-will-be-miserable-videos/
Dr. Chris Perry, president of the AMA in Queensland speaks with TODAY 9NOW, Brisbane, on Unvaccinated Leading Miserable Lives, Receiving Fines, Doctors Audited, Refused Entry At Venues
CREDITS ,,
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