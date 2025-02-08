New Counteroffensive In Kursk: Last Struggle Or Strategic Trap?

Amid numerous signals regarding the possible upcoming negotiations, Kiev attempts a new counteroffensive to gain at least some benefits. On February 6th, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a large-scale attack in the Russian border Kursk region.

During the first day alone, the Ukrainian military launched eight waves of attacks with the forces of two mechanized battalions in infantry fighting vehicles and armored combat vehicles, supported by tanks and barrage vehicles.

The attacks targeted the village of Ulanok located southeast of the main Ukrainian stronghold of Sudzha. Indeed, Ukrainian assault groups managed to break through the Russian defense in some areas and advance several kilometers deep into the rear areas. They were spotted in the villages of Cherkasskaya Konopelka and Fanasievka but failed to gain a foothold and were stopped in the forest area.

Ukrainian military columns and infantry units were ground down by Russian UAVs, artillery and airstrikes. The Russian Defense Ministry called the Ukrainian attacks “suicidal” and summed up enemy losses of more than 200 servicemen and 50 pieces of equipment, including at least 8 tanks. The destroyed tanks include the notorious Abrams and M1150 Assault Breacher Vehicles based on the same American tank.

The official reports are confirmed by data from the battlefield and clear footage of the damage.

Only about a hundred Ukrainian soldiers survived and were scattered in the forests nearby. The large area remains in the gray zone, where the Russians launched mop up operations.

At night, some Ukrainian troops attempted maneuvers to send in infantry in IFVs, supply ammunition and evacuate the wounded, but they could not achieve any significant success. Russian forces control the routes, destroying enemy equipment and personnel with drones and long-range weapons. The scattered Ukrainian soldiers were abandoned by their comrades.

At the same time, Ukrainian artillery was also heavily shelling Russian military positions. Ukrainian reserve units are actively moving in the border areas in the Sumy region. Apparently, having achieved some results, the Ukrainian command is set to throw new reserves into battle and attempt to break through the Russian defense.

Ukrainian counterattacks on the northern Donbass frontlines suppose that the main goal of the assault in Kursk was to distract large Russian reserves. A series of Ukrainian counterattacks were reported in the area of Liptsy in the Kharkiv region in recent days.

The Ukrainian military may also attempt an assault on Selidovo, a large stronghold south of Pokrovsk. Preliminary reports from the Donbass frontlines suppose that Ukrainian forces increased pressure in Lisovka on the northern flank and south of Novoelizavetovka in the west. In the case of success, Ukrainians may approach Selidovo and surround the Russian grouping that is advancing south of Pokrovsk. However, the Ukrainian army needs large forces to break through the Russian defense but its strategic reserves are being ground down on Russian soil.

https://southfront.press/new-counteroffensive-in-kursk/