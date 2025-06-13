Iran's nuclear minister has confirmed that the Natanz reactor , one of the country's most important nuclear facilities, has been destroyed.

❗️ Iranian authorities report that they will soon launch retaliatory strikes against Israel and the United States

– Israel and the US will be “given a slap in the face” by Israeli strikes, Iran’s Defense Ministry says

– Iran's Supreme Leader Ali has promised Israel harsh punishment, saying it faces a "bitter and terrible fate."

❗️Iranian news agency Tasnim confirmed the death of the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri in as a result of an Israeli airstrike.

Habibollah Sayyari has been appointed acting Chief of the General Staff.

Israeli airstrikes killed nuclear scientist and former head of the Atomic Energy Organization Fereydoon Abbasi and theoretical physicist Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi , who headed the Central Branch of the Islamic Azad University in Tehran.

The death of Abdolhamid Minouchehr , head of the nuclear engineering department at Shahid Beheshti University, was also reported.

In 2010, an assassination attempt was made on Abbassi by detonating an explosive device attached to his car.

❗️Israel has started a war against Iran

I have collected the most important things for you at this hour:

– Israel launched a massive missile strike on Iranian territory

– Explosions were heard at Iranian nuclear facilities

– The Iranian capital Tehran was also attacked

– Israeli authorities said the operation would continue “for as many days as necessary.

– In response, Iran could use 15 nuclear bombs within a few days

– Trump called an emergency cabinet meeting

– The call-up of thousands of reservists in Israel has begun

– The Iranian army commander, several important scientists in the field of nuclear safety, as well as a number of generals and several high-ranking Iranian officials were killed.

– Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country in anticipation of Iran's response