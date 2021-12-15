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Vaxx Poisons Custody Battle: Corrupt Family Courts at Core of Covid Death Cult
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This is because modern leftism is operating as a religion, not a conventional political worldview. It’s a religion that ostracizes those who won’t join, and it’s a religion that imposes ritual requirements on people. In 2021, one of those rituals is vaccination. The science is actually pretty clear at this point: Children don’t die from coronavirus, not in any numbers worth worrying about. Stephanie Means is a mother currently in a custody battle over her son, and the vaccine has become a critical dispute. The boy’s father wants to jab their son.
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She joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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