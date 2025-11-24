🚨Exposes CIA's John Brennan: 'Signed visas for 9/11 hijackers' - John Gordon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Radio host exposes CIA's John Brennan: 'Signed visas for 9/11 hijackers'
♦️ Former CIA Director John Brennan, while station chief in Saudi Arabia, allegedly "signed the visas for half of the terrorists" who carried out the 9/11 attacks, John Gordon says.
♦️ Brennan then returned to the US to become Director of the CIA, where his "fingerprints are all over" the Russia collusion hoax, code-named Crossfire Hurricane in the FBI’s investigation into Trump-Russia links.
💬 "They lied to Congress, they lied to the American people... out of pure, sheer greed and lust for power."