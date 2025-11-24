🚨Exposes CIA's John Brennan: 'Signed visas for 9/11 hijackers' - John Gordon

🚨 Radio host exposes CIA's John Brennan: 'Signed visas for 9/11 hijackers'

♦️ Former CIA Director John Brennan, while station chief in Saudi Arabia, allegedly "signed the visas for half of the terrorists" who carried out the 9/11 attacks, John Gordon says.

♦️ Brennan then returned to the US to become Director of the CIA, where his "fingerprints are all over" the Russia collusion hoax, code-named Crossfire Hurricane in the FBI’s investigation into Trump-Russia links.

💬 "They lied to Congress, they lied to the American people... out of pure, sheer greed and lust for power."