Israel's goal with "9/11" - get Americans to support perpetual Middle East wars on behalf of Israel
9 months ago

Israel’s Main Strategic Goal With “Operation 9/11” Was To Spread Panic & Terrorize The Public Into Hating Arabs & Muslims So Americans Would Support Perpetual Middle East Wars On Behalf Of Israel, says Matthew Tower, who self identifies as a former-Zionist & former-Jew.

This video clip is from the 2:11 hour documentary "Israel's Second 9/11: How Zionism Conquered JFK, America, and Palestine" done by former-Zionist & former-Jew, Matthew Tower, which is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v4n9nmk-israels-second-911-how-zionism-conquered-jfk-america-and-palestine.html

“Israel’s Second 9/11” by Matthew Tower, self identifies as former-Zionist and former-Jew | April 2024 | TruthTower.com

https://truthtower.com/

Mirrored - Fat News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

israel9-11mossadmatthew tower
