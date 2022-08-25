Biden Allegedly Implicated in Trump Raid; Calls to Investigate Fauci Grow Despite Resignation

The Trump raid scandal may reach the Biden White House, according to new documents allegedly obtained by Just the News. It claims that the White House facilitated the Department of Justice criminal probe into former President Donald Trump, which raises deeper questions over a political motivation.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced his plans to resign in December from his positions as chief medical adviser to Biden and as director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Despite this, however, Republicans are saying Fauci’s resignation will not shield him from investigations into his handling of COVID-19 if they retake the House in the midterm elections.

In addition, we speak with special guest Julie Kelly, senior contributor at American Greatness, about the alleged kidnapping case of Gov.Gretchen Whitmer, and how this relates to federal entrapment and Jan. 6.

And we also speak with special guest Paul Greaney, host of Fresh Look America at NTD, to discuss his new special feature, “Raid On America.”

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