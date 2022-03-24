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YouTube Receives Censorship Strike
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10 views • March 24, 2022
YouTube receives censorship strike for violation of free speech and sucking up to big pHARMa. If YouTube receives three strikes, it will no longer be allowed to host videos for Liberty Press.
Joe Akana had a message he wanted to share with you, but YouTube thinks you aren't smart enough to think for yourself. Hear what Joe Akana had to say here:
https://rumble.com/vy86fq-joe-akana-for-congress-2022.html
YouTube censored the video allegedly due to "medical misinformation", but try and find any medical information at all in his video. Joe Akana didn't talk about medicine.
Bookmark the Liberty Press website:
https://www.libertypress.video
#YouTube #Censorship #BigPharma
Joe Akana had a message he wanted to share with you, but YouTube thinks you aren't smart enough to think for yourself. Hear what Joe Akana had to say here:
https://rumble.com/vy86fq-joe-akana-for-congress-2022.html
YouTube censored the video allegedly due to "medical misinformation", but try and find any medical information at all in his video. Joe Akana didn't talk about medicine.
Bookmark the Liberty Press website:
https://www.libertypress.video
#YouTube #Censorship #BigPharma
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