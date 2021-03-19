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3/19/21 Blinken’ Biden Falls, Trafficks, BLM Scams & Lies 4China #JustSayNo
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343 views • March 20, 2021
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3/19/21: #Justsayno China’Joe’s holographic occupation of the WH tries to convince the US Republic of China supremacy, BLM supremacy in the USA to push Europe's UN immigrant invasion to destroy women’s rights in the West & bring in Chrislam as NWO precursor to Transhumanist religion.
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"Sec. of State" Blinken, WEST EXEC, worked for China to seed Chinese operatives into American University STEM programs funded by the Pentagon: https://freebeacon.com/2020-election/biden-linked-firm-westexec-scrubs-china-work-from-website/
Jen Psaki worked for WEST EXEC: https://www.politico.com/news/2020/11/23/westexec-advisors-biden-cabinet-440072
Boris Johnson gets the AZ shot: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/boris-johnson-receives-oxfordastrazeneca-covid-vaccine/ar-BB1eLFnP
BLM funded by China, in Boston Consulate: https://nypost.com/2020/09/17/blm-co-founder-teams-up-with-chinese-advocacy-group/
The massage parlor killer: https://www.foxnews.com/us/atlanta-massage-parlor-shooting-murder-911
Chinese robotics funded in US universities: https://www.inspiredtraveler.ca/ford-university-of-michigan-inaugurate-robotics-building/
In Cologne, Germany, New Year's eve assault by 2000 N. African & Arab migrants on German women, very few prosecuted: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/cologne-new-year-s-eve-mass-sex-attacks-leaked-document-a7130476.html
Prayer Wave for Humanity! Heart Resonance to change the parasitic drain into a Human Resilience Success!! WE ARE FREE
3/19/21: #Justsayno China’Joe’s holographic occupation of the WH tries to convince the US Republic of China supremacy, BLM supremacy in the USA to push Europe's UN immigrant invasion to destroy women’s rights in the West & bring in Chrislam as NWO precursor to Transhumanist religion.
Immune Support with Munulex: 30% Off
https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv Code: MUNFREE30
To support YAFTV: Pay Pal: [email protected]
Tetrogen & Munulex link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv 30% Discount Code: MUNFREE30
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: place the code at the top of your order
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
You Can Also Watch here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel /yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFree
"Sec. of State" Blinken, WEST EXEC, worked for China to seed Chinese operatives into American University STEM programs funded by the Pentagon: https://freebeacon.com/2020-election/biden-linked-firm-westexec-scrubs-china-work-from-website/
Jen Psaki worked for WEST EXEC: https://www.politico.com/news/2020/11/23/westexec-advisors-biden-cabinet-440072
Boris Johnson gets the AZ shot: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/boris-johnson-receives-oxfordastrazeneca-covid-vaccine/ar-BB1eLFnP
BLM funded by China, in Boston Consulate: https://nypost.com/2020/09/17/blm-co-founder-teams-up-with-chinese-advocacy-group/
The massage parlor killer: https://www.foxnews.com/us/atlanta-massage-parlor-shooting-murder-911
Chinese robotics funded in US universities: https://www.inspiredtraveler.ca/ford-university-of-michigan-inaugurate-robotics-building/
In Cologne, Germany, New Year's eve assault by 2000 N. African & Arab migrants on German women, very few prosecuted: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/cologne-new-year-s-eve-mass-sex-attacks-leaked-document-a7130476.html
Prayer Wave for Humanity! Heart Resonance to change the parasitic drain into a Human Resilience Success!! WE ARE FREE
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